Storm Team 11: Warming up this weekend with some sunshine

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, September 25, 2020

Now that the rain has ended, there may be some drizzle continuing tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies otherwise with the possibility of patchy fog developing late. A low of 58 degrees.

For Saturday, patchy fog early will give way to partly cloudy skies. It will be warmer with a high of 78 degrees. We stay dry so I hope you can get out and enjoy some outdoor activities.

Partly cloudy skies with some increase in cloud cover Saturday night. Mild with lows right around 60 degrees.

Sunday will bring about times of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible during the second half of the day. Highs near 79 degrees.

A better chance of scattered showers return Monday and Tuesday before another cool shot of air arrives.

Enjoy your weekend!