Storm Team 11: Warming up Sunday with lots of sunshine as we stay dry

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

March 7, 2020

Very cold tonight with a starry sky and almost full moon as well. The low near 25 degrees.



Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday. High clouds gradually move in later in the day. The high at 62 degrees.



Passing clouds Sunday night. Not quite as cold with a low of 33 degrees.



Clouds increase Monday, but we stay extremely mild and dry with a high of 64 degrees.



Showers return Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain with a few more bouts of scattered showers the rest of the week. No cold snaps expected for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!