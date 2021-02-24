Storm Team 11: Warmest day of the year so far with sunshine, Few showers late tonight and early Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021



Breezy and Warm

Spring warmth is here for another day as sunshine and a warm southwest breeze leads to a warm day with highs approaching 70 in the Tri-Cities, low 60s in the higher elevations. Enjoy the sunshine today. Clouds will be on the increase tonight along with a few scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.



Cooler Change

A cold front will usher in a slight chance for showers Thursday morning along with cooler conditions. Lighter winds though. Rainfall will be light though.



Rising Rain Threat

A surge of moisture returns Friday increasing our rain threat Friday afternoon. A continual stream of moisture means more rain into the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds Friday. Highs in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s.



Heavy Rain Threat This Weekend

Rain threat is likely to rise through the weekend, and with a slow moving, heavy rain will be possible late Saturday, Sunday and perhaps into Monday. Moisture could linger into Tuesday or Wednesday depending on how long we’re stuck in the wetter pattern. 2 to 3+ inches of rain is possible at this point over those few days.