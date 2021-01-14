Storm Team 11: Warmest day of the week this afternoon before wintry weather returns Friday and Saturday

Brief Warm-Up

A mostly sunny sky this afternoon along with a southwest wind will promote highs around 50 to 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities with 40’s in the mountains.

Next Weather Maker

Rain and snow showers will be around early Friday morning as yet another cold front moves through. Mostly rain is expected in the Tri-Cities with some snow mixing in particularly late morning or early afternoon as temperatures stay steady or cool off, while the higher elevations will see a better chance of snow showers with some rain mixing in.

Weekend Outlook

A fresh blast of winter cold comes Saturday along with off and on scattered snow showers all day with flurries Sunday. Accumulations are more likely in the mountains with a potential 1 to 4 inches of snowfall (locally more) through Saturday. Meanwhile, accumulations in the Tri-Cities and lower elevations in southwest Virginia will generally be around a dusting to about an inch.

Next Week

We’ll have another chance of scattered snow showers Sunday night and Monday as another system takes a similar track to Friday and Saturday.