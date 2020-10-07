Storm Team 11: Warmer with beautiful mid week sunshine

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Here’s to a beautiful Wednesday! Our sunny streak continues after some morning patchy fog early. It will be a sunny and warmer afternoon with a nice breeze from time to time out of the west between 5 and 15 mph. The high around 78 degrees.

For tonight, expect clear skies and cool conditions. The low near 50 degrees.

The sunshine is back Thursday with an increase in high clouds later in the afternoon. It stays dry. The high at 79 degrees.

Quickly turning mostly cloudy Thursday night. Milder with a low of 53 degrees.

Mainly cloudy Friday. No rain just yet. A high around 75 degrees.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall Friday night along the Louisiana coast as a major hurricane. It may not be the best of timing for your weekend plans, but showers will be here and there this weekend as the remnants move inland. Saturday looks drier overall compared to Sunday but passing showers are still possible Saturday. The best chance of rain is Sunday. While the heaviest rain stays to our west, we could see about 1 inch of rain or so.