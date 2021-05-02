Storm Team 11: Warmer today even as clouds return ahead of showers and storms starting Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 2, 2021



Clouds increase today and we’ll turn cloudy by this afternoon. Even though we’ll have the clouds, it will still be a warmer day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. The Tri-Cities should be pushing 80 degrees. We stay dry, but not for long.

Cloudy and warmer tonight with scattered showers around late. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A mixture of sun and clouds Monday with a strong breeze at times out of the southwest thanks to our next weather maker. There is an 80% chance of rain, but it won’t rain all day. The best chance looks to be in the morning through mid afternoon before we see a bit of a lull late Monday and Monday night.

More waves of showers and thunderstorms coming our way Tuesday. There is the potential for some severe weather. Please stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast and hone in on the threats and timing. Highs should top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Still on the unsettled side Wednesday with showers likely and possibly still a few thunderstorms. A mix of sun and clouds. Not as warm with a high of 72 degrees.



Many of us will get at least an inch to an inch and a half through Wednesday, more if you get underneath several thunderstorms.

Even cooler Thursday and especially Friday with clouds, a little sun and a continued chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s in the Tri-Cities with 50s in the mountains.