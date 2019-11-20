Storm Team 11: Warmer Thursday with some sunshine before rain returns

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!



It will be chilly tonight with partly cloudy skies overall and a gradual increase in cloud cover during the overnight. The low at 34 degrees.



Times of sun and clouds for your Thursday. Not a bad day at all with warmer temperatures before our next weather maker arrives. Only a 20% shot of some rain. The high at 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday night with a few showers after midnight. The low at 45 .



Cloudy with scattered showers likely Friday. There is a 70% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

More waves of moisture will move over us late Friday night and Saturday giving us a soggy start to the weekend. There is 70% chance of rain Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday looks partly cloudy, cooler and drier. Forecast highs are in the mid to upper 40s with lows near 30.

Keep in mind if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, the earlier you leave town could be better as of now. Rain is possible Tuesday night/Wednesday.