Storm Team 11: Warmer Thursday with showers and thunderstorms developing late

Storm Team 11 Weather:

March 11, 2020



Variable cloudiness tonight with comfortable temperatures. The low near 46 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with warmer weather. A few showers possible at any time of the day. The best chance of scattered showers look to come later in the day as a warm front moves across the region. Thunderstorms possible late in the day. The high near 72 degrees.



The best chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday night. A few could be strong or even severe. Damaging winds are the main potential threat. The low at 56 degrees.



Cloudy with rain early in the day. The highs near 64 degrees.

We keep the wet weather around at times this weekend. It will be a little cooler with highs in the mid 50s.