Storm Team 11: Warmer than normal again today, rain chances not too far away

Good morning,



Today

Today will be yet another bright and warm day. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. The forecast for Tri-Cities is 79 degrees this afternoon, this would beat the previous record high of 78 degrees for November 8th, set back in 1975.



Tonight

We remain mostly clear. Low temperatures will near 51 degrees.



Tomorrow

Sunshine will still be around but moisture levels begin to increase. This could help bring a few showers in late Tuesday. There is a 20% chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.



Rain Returns

On Wednesday rain chances bump up to a 70% chance as moisture from an approaching cold front and tropical moisture moves into the area. A few rumbles of thunder on Wednesday are possible along with heavy rainfall at times. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.



Long-Term

Scattered showers will be around Thursday, especially the first half but expect clearing. We cool off slightly for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s, but this is still above normal. Rain chances look to return next on Sunday.



Have a great day!