Storm Team 11: Warmer Sunday with more clouds late ahead of rain Monday and Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mostly clear tonight with a typical early December chill. The low around 32 degrees.

Morning clouds Sunday will give way to more clouds as the afternoon progresses. Warmer with a high of 57 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Temperatures stay 10-15 degrees cooler in the mountains.



Turning cloudy Sunday evening with milder conditions. Passing showers return late. The low at 43 degrees.

Overcast with scattered showers around Monday. There is a 50% chance of rain. Rainfall should be fairly light. Our high should climb to around 61 degrees.



Heavier and more widespread rain moves in by Tuesday morning and continues most of the day. Rainfall totals will average around 0.5 to 1 inch. Temperatures are expected to start off in the 50s during the day and drop into the 30s Tuesday night. Rain could switch to light snow especially in the higher elevations Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.



Winter cold will stick around Wednesday and Thursday.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!