Storm Team 11: Warmer Sunday afternoon, Showers by Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 29, 2020

Clear skies and very cold tonight. The low around 21 degrees. Those who have more snow on the ground should easily dip into the upper teens.



Sunshine with increasing high clouds as we go through the afternoon Sunday. It will be dry and warmer as well with a high of 57 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 40s and low 50s in the mountains.



Mostly cloudy and not as cold Sunday night. A low of 36 degrees.



Perhaps we’ll get a few peeks of sunshine Monday. Otherwise, showers make a beeline back into our region. There could be a little wintry mix in the mountains early. The high near 51 degrees.



It gets warmer Tuesday but that only means more soaking rain at times. Highs should climb up to at least 60 degrees for many of us.

Total rainfall totals through Wednesday look to be at least 1 to 3 inches for our area.



We should see less widespread moisture the rest of the week, but exact details are still unknown. Some computer models keep us unsettled with at least scattered showers through the rest of the workweek.