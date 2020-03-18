Storm Team 11: Warmer next few days, Rain mainly north of the Tri-Cities later today and tonight

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

After morning fog in spots, expect partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. There is a 30% chance of rain later in the afternoon, especially to the north of the Tri-Cities. The high at 71 degrees.



Cloudy tonight with showers especially in southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Maybe a couple thunderstorms as well. The low near 56 degrees.



Aside from a few passing showers, there will be a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with even warmer weather! The high near 77 degrees. Some parts of the Tri-Cities could even flirt with 80 degrees depending on the amount of sunshine we see.



Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday for just about everyone as a cold front works into the region. Start time looks to be late morning or early afternoon. The high near 72 degrees.



Cooler for the weekend as the rain ends after Saturday morning. Showers could return late Sunday.