Storm Team 11: Warmer Independence Day, Downright Hot by Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 3, 2021



Summary

After a gorgeous start to the 4th of July weekend, it will be another cool night. Warming up on the holiday itself but still pretty nice for July standards. The heat and humidity comes back with a vengeance Monday followed by a gradual uptick in rain chances next week.



Tonight’s Forecast

Mainly clear and cool overnight. We’ll have one more morning in the 50s, low 50s in the mountains and mid 50s in southwest Virginia and the Tri-Cities.

Warming Up Sunday

Sunshine and passing clouds Sunday. A warmer afternoon is in the works with a slight uptick in humidity compared to Saturday, but it still will be a beautiful day and not too humid! A high of 86 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s in the mountains.

Not as Cool Sunday Evening

A milder Sunday night. Partly cloudy for the fireworks and other festivities. A small shower potential in Kentucky and West Virginia. Dry for the rest of us. Temperatures drop into the mid 70s during the fireworks with lows early Monday around 60 to 62 degrees with areas of fog and smoke.

The Heat is on Next Week

Hot and muggy Monday and Tuesday with a few spotty thundershowers possible. Just a 20% chance of rain. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia, around 90 to 92 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Scattered Thunderstorms Become Likely Mid to Late Week

We’ll start to see a few more thunderstorms Wednesday but coverage will be hit or miss as we again top out around 90 degrees.

Elsa continues to speed through the Caribbean. It’s expected to come close to the west coast of Florida Tuesday as a tropical storm. It will be heading north after spending time over Cuba Sunday and Monday. Whatever’s left of the system will head toward the Carolinas. Most of the moisture directly from the system should stay to our southeast. However, a separate system over the eastern half of the country will likely enhance our rain and thunderstorms chances Thursday.