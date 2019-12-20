Storm Team 11: Warmer Finish Today, Cloudy Change for the Weekend

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

Another clear and crisp start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s. A sunny sky into this afternoon means a bright and beautiful finish this afternoon with highs near 50.

Weekend Ahead

A cloudy and quiet set-up is expected in the Tri-Cities, while areas north and east will enjoy sunshine. Areas in the deep south and into Florida are looking quite wet and unsettled, with rain and storms expected Sunday and Monday.

Christmas Outlook

We are expecting a very mild and sunny Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a spring-like feel with highs approaching the low 60’s.

