Storm Team 11: Warmer and drier than average conditions continue

Storm Team 11

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Happy Saturday!


Sunshine is in the forecast for today with high temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower mainly in the mountains.


Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s with clear skies.


Sunday will be a dry and warm day with highs in the mid 80s.


The next system moves into our region Monday. This will give us a shot at seeing some much needed rainfall. Highs Monday will be in the mid 80s with a 30% chance of rain. 


Have a great weekend!

