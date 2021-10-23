Storm Team 11: Warm with a sun splashed sky Sunday

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a quiet rest of the weekend as we warm up under plenty of sunshine. That comes to a screeching halt Monday as our next weather maker moves in. Showers are possible in spots during the first part of the day before rain and even thunderstorms are more likely during the afternoon and evening. Most of the moisture moves out Tuesday and Wednesday but it will be cooler again. Another fairly potent systems approaches Thursday and brings back the rain. There’s a chance it could linger through Friday and at least the beginning of next weekend!



Lookin’ Good for the Rest of the Weekend – Warming Up

Passing clouds tonight and cool. Lows mostly between 45 and 48 degrees.



Abundant sunshine Sunday with a few high clouds, especially during the afternoon. Much warmer than average in the afternoon for late October standards. Highs mostly in the mid 70s, a few upper 70s are possible in the Tri-Cities. The mountains max out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



A few clouds Sunday night. Comfortably cool with a low around 52 degrees.



Watch for Showers and Storms Monday, especially after Noon

Mostly cloudy Monday with breaks of sunshine, especially in the morning. Spotty showers are possible in the morning before rain chances go up around midday through the afternoon and evening. There is an 80% chance of rain. In addition to downpours in spots, some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds the main concern. However, a tornado or two can’t be ruled out due to the tremendous wind energy in the atmosphere. The high around 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Elsewhere, highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.



Drier for a Couple Days

Clouds and a few showers could linger into Tuesday with a better opportunity for sunshine toward the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.



Wednesday looks partly cloudy with temperatures close to average. A high of 67 degrees.



Late Week Rain Prospects

Another storm system gradually works in from the west in Thursday. Rain is likely, heavy at times, through at least Friday as it’s expected to be a slow mover. It will also pull in colder air from up above our heads. Highs Thursday mostly in the 60s perhaps with limited sunshine. Highs in the 50s Friday!



