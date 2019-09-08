Storm Team 11: Warm today, heating up for the work week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a nice and warm start to the weekend, the heat will build big time next week! I hope your A/C is in good working order.

It will be comfy with mostly clear skies tonight. Low: 57

Lots of sun for your Sunday. A tad warmer. High: 87

There could be a few high clouds moving in Sunday night. Otherwise, nice and pleasant. Low: 60

Mostly sunny and even hotter for Monday. High: 91

It looks like Tuesday could be our hottest day. Either way, forecast highs for the rest of the week stay in the upper 80s to near 90. There is a slight chance of rain each day starting Tuesday as humidity goes up, but for the most part, rain doesn’t look very widespread anytime soon.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!