Storm Team 11: Warm Today, Cooler Weather Ahead

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

No surprises today with more summer heat as temperatures soar into the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains. A small rain threat is expected today mainly over the Blue Ridge Mountains in N.C and southwest V.A as a few scattered showers will be possible.

Weekday Outlook

Conditions begin to gradually cool down in the coming days starting Wednesday, with more noticeable changes during the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 40’s in the mountains, to low 50’s in the Tri-Cities Thursday night. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures will still be relatively warm for this time of year, just not as hot.

WJHL Weather App

