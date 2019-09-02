Storm Team 11: Warm Labor Day, slight chance of rain

Storm Team 11

Monday, September 2, 2019

Good morning!

A warm day is in the forecast for you Labor Day today, highs will top out in the upper 80s. A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast, although there is a slight chance of getting cooled off by a afternoon shower maybe even a storm today.



Overnight, expect clear conditions and low temperatures in the low 60s.



Tomorrow will be another hot one with high temperatures near 89 degrees and plenty of sunshine.



Wednesday stays warm and sunny, while some changes arrive Thursday. A weak cold front will move into our region to give us a slight chance of rain and also a slight cool down. High temperatures Thursday through the weekend will top out in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.



Have a great Labor Day!