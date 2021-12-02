Storm Team 11: Warm for December standards

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a very mild rest of the week into the weekend. We stay dry until at least late in the weekend. It is more likely we’ll get rain next week, especially Monday and Wednesday. That will help bring back highs in the 50s and possibly 40s.

Beautiful End to the Workweek

Tonight, it will be mainly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. There could be some patchy fog early Friday.

Lots of sunshine Friday. Even warmer with highs in the 60s, we’re talking mid to upper 60s in the Tri-Cities. A 70 degree reading somewhere in east Tennessee can’t be ruled out particularly in those spots without fog in the morning.

Mostly clear early Friday evening before clouds increase throughout the night. Turning mostly cloudy overnight. Mild with a low around 44 degrees.

Subtle Changes for the Weekend

More clouds than sunshine Saturday. Slightly cooler but still fairly mild. We’ll be in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the Johnson City Christmas parade before we max out in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday. There could be a couple showers or sprinkles later in the day Sunday. However, we’re talking a 20% rain chance or less. Highs in the low to mid 60s, cooler in the mountains. We’ll see rain approaching or moving in during the late night hours.

Much Needed Rain Next Week

Clouds and showers are likely through at least the early afternoon hours Monday. Our high temperature around 50 to 52 degrees will likely come early in the day before temperatures stay steady or even drop. We could see a little wintry mix or light snow in the highest elevations later in the day Monday.

As we clouds thin Monday night, we briefly turn colder. Lows will be back in the 20s and highs will only be in the 40s Tuesday.

A healthy rain potential returns Wednesday!