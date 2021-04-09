Storm Team 11: Warm finish to the workweek along with an isolated storm threat this afternoon

Isolated Storm Threat 

Temperatures are mild this morning with another warm finish this afternoon.  We are expecting to hit 80 degrees for the second time this week.  Isolated storms are expected as well, primarily over the Blue Ridge Mountains during the late afternoon and evening hours.   

Soggy Saturday 

A widespread rain threat is expected Saturday, especially during the afternoon with showers and storms developing and moving through.  Severe threat will be low but could see one or two strong storms during the afternoon.  You can track storms here  

 Sunnier Sunday 

After a few showers early in the day, conditions clear with a nice afternoon as high temperatures approach 70.  

