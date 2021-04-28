Storm Team 11: Warm and windy Thursday with rain and some storms toward evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Another Warm Day Thursday

Our next weather maker is now expected to move in a little sooner now rather than later. That means by Thursday evening, many of us will get rain.

With that said, there will be a few passing showers or even a storm northwest of the Tri-Cities through this evening along the Kentucky/southwest Virginia border. Mostly cloudy and mild otherwise. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

More clouds than sunshine Thursday. One more warm day before we get a brief reprieve. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph expected, higher in some of the mountains locations. Highs in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia.

Rain by Thursday Evening – Ending Friday Morning

A system will bring a line of showers and even some storms late Thursday, perhaps starting to enter our western communities around late afternoon and early evening.

Rain is likely along with some storms Thursday night with lows in the mid 50s.

Cooler Friday and Gradually Clearing

Still breezy Friday as most of the rain ends by sunrise or mid-morning at the latest. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Turning partly cloudy by midday Friday.

This Weekend

Frost is possible in spots, especially in the mountains, early Saturday with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The rest of the weekend looks pretty nice. Mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs around 70 to 72 degrees.

Warmer with sun and clouds Sunday.

Next Week

It looks like the first half of next week will be quite warm and more unsettled with at least scattered to possible numerous showers and thunderstorms.