Storm Team 11: Warm and very windy Saturday, Rain/Thunderstorms by evening

Friday, January 10, 2020



Tonight cloudy skies stick around as temperatures stay mild overnight in the lows 50s. A few showers are possible tonight mainly in North Carolina. Tomorrow will be a more active day weather-wise.



Saturday starts off with mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sunshine. It will be a windy and warm day. Record highs likely. The high near 74 degrees, which would break the old record of 69 degrees for January 11.



The Storm Prediction Center highlighted most of the area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This means we have a level 1 out of 5 for seeing a couple severe thunderstorms by evening. The main threat with this weather maker will be the potential for strong, damaging winds as a squall line moves through. The estimated time of arrival looks to be from 5 p.m. through midnight with the line first moving through southeastern Kentucky, then southwest Virginia, the Tri-Cities, and then the Appalachian Mountains.

Outside of thunderstorms winds will be strong. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the east Tennessee mountains and foothills. Southerly winds will be sustained from 25-40 mph and gusting up to 70 mph in spots.



A Wind Advisory is in place for the rest of our area. Here southerly winds will be sustained around 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45 or 50 mph.



Overnight Saturday conditions will improve as temperatures dip into the upper 40s.



To end your weekend, highs on Sunday will top out near 62 degrees with increasing sunshine toward afternoon.



Warmer than average temperatures are expected through at least mid next week.



The next weather maker moves in Tuesday. There is a 70% chance of rain with highs in the low 60s.

