Storm Team 11: Warm and sunny today, rain threat returns tomorrow

Storm Team 11
Saturday, June 13, 2020


Good afternoon! 


Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. There is a slight chance at a shower or two in the mountains this afternoon. 


Overnight, partly cloudy skies are in store. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. 


Tomorrow, rain chances return. There is a 50% chance at scattered showers and storms. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s. 


The rain chances stick around for the next work week as a system hangs out just to our east. High temperatures will be in the 70s next week along with chilly nights in the 50s. 

Have a great day!

