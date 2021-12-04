Storm Team 11: Warm and sunnier Sunday outside of the mountains, Showers return Monday

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for another warm day most Sunday, outside of the mountains. Showers hold off until later Sunday night with a much better chance for rain Monday. As the rain wraps up late Monday afternoon and evening, chillier air returns to our area for at least a couple days. We’ll have another system shove moisture our direction by Tuesday night and Wednesday.



Mild and Dry for the Rest of the Weekend

Clouds thin during the overnight. We’ll it call it partly cloudy overall. Cool with lows between 40 and 44 degrees.



More sunshine Sunday, especially during the morning hours with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. During the afternoon, clouds increase more and the breeze picks up. A wedge of cool air will keep the mountains much cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s while a downsloping (southeast) wind should keep the rest of our area warmer. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s in southwest Virginia with mid 60s in the Tri-Cities as sunshine lasts later into the day.



Turning mostly cloudy late Sunday night. A few passing showers are possible, especially after midnight. Lows mostly in the mid to upper 40s.



Showers Monday

Mostly cloudy and windy Monday. Showers are likely for at least a couple hours in most spots. Right now, it appears the most widespread batch of rain moves through between 9 AM and 4 PM. Rainfall in most spots shouldn’t exceed a quarter or a third of an inch. The wind will be southerly in the morning before becoming westerly at 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 25+ mph. The high near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities with 50s elsewhere. As the rain ends from northwest to southeast, temperatures are expected to start dropping during the afternoon and early evening. We’ll dip into the 20s early Tuesday.



Brief Lull in the Rain Before it Returns

After a quick clearing trend Monday night and Tuesday morning, clouds are forecast to roll back into the region Tuesday afternoon in advance of another system. Scattered showers may hug our southern areas by the end of the day, more likely at night. The high around 46 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 30s and lower 40s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia.



There are some questions about Wednesday’s rain but it looks like another healthy rain potential exists for the middle of the week. Depending on the timing, a wintry mix is possible in the mountains and also near the Kentucky/Virginia line. Highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.



Warming Trend Late Week

A few quick showers are possible Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, expect highs in the 50s Thursday and 60s Friday and especially Saturday. Some computer models have us in the 70s Saturday. Stay tuned!



