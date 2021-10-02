Storm Team 11: Warm and mainly dry Saturday ahead of Sunday showers

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, October 2, 2021



Summary

A pretty quiet start to the weekend before the moisture really starts to ramp up Sunday. No big doses of fall air next week although it will be cooler during the day thanks to clouds and rain showers at times.



Warm and Pretty Nice Today

A pleasant day today with sun and high clouds in the morning. Increasing clouds this afternoon. We have a slight chance of a shower mainly in the higher terrain late in the afternoon or this evening. Warm highs in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities with upper 70s in southwest Virginia, low to mid 70s in the mountains.



An isolated shower is possible tonight. Most of us stay dry. Lows mainly in the upper 50s.



Rain Returns Sunday

It looks mostly cloudy with an increasing potential for scattered showers Sunday as our next weather maker starts influencing us staring around 8 or 9 AM. We have a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s outside of the Tri-Cities, around 76 in the Tri-Cities.



Daily Opportunities for Rain Next Week

The rain chance goes up to 80% Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible. Rainfall could be locally heavy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.



Thanks to an upper level low across the southeast, you’ll notice more clouds than sun and opportunities for showers each day through Thursday. It won’t rain all day, and there will be breaks. However, keep the umbrella handy!