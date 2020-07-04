Storm Team 11: Warm and mainly dry for 4th of July plans this evening, Thundershowers end in mountains

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Happy Independence Day!

The weather will cooperate for most of your evening plans. Some showers and a few storms will continue through early evening in North Carolina and some of the far east Tennessee mountain communities. The rest stay dry. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees around 9 PM. The overnight low is 66 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Another day of 90 degree heat is on tap! The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns region-wide starting around midday in the mountains before spreading northwest the rest of the day.



Mostly cloudy Sunday night. A majority of the storms are expected to end by sunset with a low of 67 degrees.



Partly sunny Monday with storms in spots starting during the afternoon hours. The best chance appears to be north of the Tri-Cities in southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky. A high of 89 degrees.



The pattern supports a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms much of the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.