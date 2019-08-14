Storm Team 11: Warm and humid with scattered afternoon storms

Storm Team 11

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

There is a 40% chance of rain today as this system is still trying to completely push out of our area. Highs will top out in the mid 80s with partly cloudy conditions.



Tonight there is a 20% chance of a shower or storm early. Overnight temperatures will dip near 66 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions.



Thursday there is a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon with highs near 86 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.



Friday looks to be the driest day of the week with partly cloudy conditions and highs near 87 degrees. We warm back into the upper 80s close to 90 degrees for the weekend. Our next weather system moves in Sunday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.



Have a great Wednesday!