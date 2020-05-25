Storm Team 11: Warm and Humid with Late Day Storms

STORM TEAM 11

Memorial Day Weather

Summer heat and humidity remain in full force today along with those afternoon storm initiating over the higher elevations and drifting into parts of the Tri-Cities during the late afternoon hours.

Summer Weather Pattern Continues

Rain threat looks low Tuesday, while moisture increases late Wednesday into Thursday, with more of a widespread rain threat.

Next Weekend

An approaching cold front will increase our rain threat Saturday, while Sunday will be refreshing cooler with highs in the 70’s.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf