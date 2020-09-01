Storm Team 11: Warm and humid with a scattered rain threat shifting into the mountains

Scattered Rain Threat

A few scattered showers continue developing in and around the Tri-Cities this morning, while the rain threat shifts into the mountains during the afternoon. Track showers and storms with our interactive radar

Plenty of Summer Heat Ahead

Expect plenty of summer heat and humidity through mid-week as high temperatures approach the upper 80’s. A few storms will be nearby, but not enough to bring any relief from the heat.

Less Humid Weekend Ahead

A cool front arrives Friday afternoon delivering some refreshing air to the region just in time for the weekend. We can expect a scattered rain threat Friday, while sunshine and less humid conditions can be expected for the first half of the weekend.

Labor Day

Another system approaches the region Monday, giving us a scattered rain threat for Labor Day.