Storm Team 11: Warm and dry stretch of weather

Summary

Warm weather fans are going to love the week ahead! More sun than clouds most days and warm afternoons are in the forecast through most of Friday. While a few stray showers are possible Tuesday, a better chance of rain exists Friday night and Saturday.

Nice Night

Mostly clear tonight. Patchy fog is possible once again toward morning. Comfortable with lows between 52 and 55 degrees.

Mainly Dry Workweek

High clouds will mix with the sunshine Monday and could filter out a little sun from time to time. Warm and pleasant. Highs near 70 degrees in the mountains, in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia and at 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Passing clouds Monday night. Mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

A little extra cloud cover is possible Tuesday as a system tries to move in from the west. It should fizzle out before it really makes it here. However, there could be a stray shower or two mainly west of the Tri-Cities. The rain chance overall is less than 20%. A high around 79 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70s elsewhere.

Staying Warm

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. Highs around 80 degrees or better. Lows in the upper 50s. It stays dry until at least late Friday.

Changes by the End of the Week

There could be some showers moving in Friday night thanks to our next weather maker. It is more likely we’ll encounter showers Saturday. This should eventually bring in a fall-like feel by Saturday night and Sunday. Stay tuned as we adjust the timing, if necessary!