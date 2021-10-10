Storm Team 11: Warm and dry stretch kicks off

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a lot of dry weather this week featuring warm afternoons and mild nights through at least Friday thanks to a dominating ridge of high pressure.

Pleasant Sunday

Plenty of sun with passing high clouds. Nice and dry. A high of 81 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 70s in the mountains and upper 60s and low 70s in the mountains. It will be a great day to do leaf peeping in the highest elevations with near peak color at and above 5,000 feet!



Mostly clear and comfortable tonight. Patchy fog is possible once again. Lows in the low to mid 50s across the area.



Early Week Outlook

Sun and high clouds Monday ahead of a weak system approaching from the west. The high around 82 degrees with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and low 70s in the mountains.



A little extra cloud cover is possible Tuesday as that system gets closer to us. It will fall apart as it does so. That means any leftover moisture will be limited. Rain chances are less than 20%. Highs mostly in the 70s to near 80 degrees.



Mid Week Forecast

We warm up another couple degrees Wednesday and Thursday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next Notable System

Our next cold front is due in here Friday night or Saturday. That brings in more clouds, scattered showers and cooler weather next weekend.



