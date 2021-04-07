Storm Team 11: Warm and breezy Thursday with rain chances returning for some

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021



A few clouds. Comfortable. The low around 50 degrees.



Breezy, Mild with Some Thundershowers Thursday and Friday

Some changes in the pattern coming Thursday. It will be very mild and breezy Thursday with southerly winds, gusting to 20 or 25 mph at times. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning to weaken as they move into the Tri-Cities from the west. The high around 76 degrees in east Tennessee, upper 60s and lower 70s elsewhere.



Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night with a few showers. The low around 53 degrees.



Partly cloudy Friday with some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible. A couple of the storms could briefly become strong the next couple days. The high around 77 degrees.



A So-So Weekend

More unsettled to kick off the beginning of the weekend with a 70% chance of rain and storms Saturday. Any showers should come to an end Sunday morning.