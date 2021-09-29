Storm Team 11: Warm afternoons and cool night continue

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, September 29, 2021



Today

Another beautiful afternoon with warm temperatures and a touch more humidity. Highs in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70s in southwest Virginia and mid 70’s in the mountains.



Mainly clear tonight with fog late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.



Late Week Outlook

Sunny Thursday with a few highs clouds in the afternoon. Highs mostly in the low to mid 80s.

Conditions remain warm Friday with continued sunshine, dry weather and warm afternoons.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday’s weather is looking good with a mostly sunny sky and low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. Sunday, we could see some spotty showers as moisture begins to move back into the region.

Early Next Week

A system will bring us scattered showers Monday into Tuesday of next week with milder mid 70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.