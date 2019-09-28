Storm Team 11: Warm afternoon with scattered storms

Storm Team 11

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Today will be another hot day with high temperatures in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. The good news is there is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.



A few showers or storms could be lingering around this evening, but the activity will decrease into the overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy conditions.



Sunday more record breaking heat is possible. Highs will be near 90 degrees, with only a slight chance of rain in the mountains.



The pattern of highs in the upper 80s, lows in the 60, and a slight rain chance continues through Wednesday.



Thursday is when we will finally see some much needed changes as our next weather maker moves in. This system will bring some rain and cooler temperatures!



