Storm Team 11: Warm afternoon with rain and storms tonight moving in from west and northwest

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Good afternoon! Sunny skies will become partly cloudy. Warm and a bit breezy. The high near 80 degrees. Watch for storms off to the northwest, especially after 5 PM. Storms are expected to swing through southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia between 6 and 9 PM or so. Damaging winds and large hail can’t be ruled out in a couple spots where there’s a slightly more favorable environment so stay weather aware.

Additional showers and a few storms are expected to develop later this evening and overnight across east Tennessee and North Carolina. The low near 55 degrees. 

A shower or two is possible early Monday before skies turn sunny once again. The high near 75 degrees. 

Clouds increase with the return of showers late Monday night/Tuesday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

There will be a definite cooling trend as the week progresses. Highs will be closer to 60 degrees by Thursday. Chilly air is expected for Mother’s Day weekend. 

