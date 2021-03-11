Storm Team 11: Warm afternoon with increasing showers before a slight cool down

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, March 11, 2021



Today will be the end of our nice, dry weather as temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s across the Tri-Cities. There will be times of sun and clouds across the region as we feel the influence of our next weather maker. Winds will be on breezy side out of the southwest between 5 and 15 mph with some gusts around 20 mph or so, which could make it difficult for firefighters putting out some of the area fires.



Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Mild with lows in the upper 40s.



Mostly cloudy skies Friday as our 10 day dry streak starts coming to an end. Not quite everyone will see the rain, but odds of rain are looking a little more favorable than previously thought. Scattered showers start during the morning hours for eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia before an increasing rain chance develops in the Tri-Cities as the afternoon progresses. Rain chances are lowest in our southern zones as the system weakens moving south. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 60s.



Occasional showers continue Friday night and Saturday. Cooler Saturday with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Rainfall will mainly be light both Friday and Saturday with most spots not getting more than a quarter to a third of an inch of rain. Don’t forget this weekend is time change weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins. You will need to “spring forward”, or turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. That means the sunrise and sunset will be later starting Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower potential during Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s.



The rain threat goes up once again late Sunday night and Monday thanks to a stronger system. Rain is likely, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s while colder air on the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains could mean some wintry precip, especially northeast of the Tri-Cities.

Showers are expected to end Tuesday morning before another system approaches mid next week.