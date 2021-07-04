Storm Team 11: Warm 4th of July, Turning hot soon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 4, 2021



Happy Independence Day!



Summary

A warming trend has returned. It should stay mostly dry for the holiday but there may be a stray shower late tonight followed by slight rain chances early in the workweek as the heat and humidity builds. Rain chances go up mid to late week.



4th of July Forecast

Sun and passing clouds on this Sunday with a warmer afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains, low 80s in southwest Virginia and mid 80s in the Tri-Cities.



If you’re heading out to see fireworks this evening, it looks pretty good. Some clouds around as we have a slight uptick in humidity compared to the rest of the week. We have a slight chance of a shower in Kentucky and West Virginia but the rest of us should stay dry. Not as cool as last night. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s during the fireworks. Overnight lows will be around 60 to 62 degrees.



Heat and Humidity Returns

Turning hot and humid for sure Monday with partly cloudy skies. We have a 20% chance of rain. A high near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and low 80s in the mountains. About the same Tuesday, perhaps a couple degrees hotter.

Rain Chances Go Up

Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday. As of now, our best rain chance for the week is still Thursday. We have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep scattered thunderstorms around through next weekend.

Tropics Watch

Tropical Storm Elsa is still on track to brush the west coast of Florida Tuesday before moving inland near the Nature Coast of Big Bend. Whatever’s left of the storm is forecast to head up toward the coastal Carolinas keeping most of the moisture from it well to our southeast. Our rain chances mainly come from a separate system in the eastern half of the country but we could get a little squeeze play from the two.