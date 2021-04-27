Storm Team 11: Very warm Wednesday, Turning breezy ahead of next system

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Tuesday, April 27, 2021Warming Trend ContinuesAn early summer feel to the air was present today. It will be staying warm for a couple more days even as we add more clouds to the mix.

Mostly clear skies early on this evening followed by an increase in clouds as the night wears on. Milder temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with plenty of warmth. The high around 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia. It will be turning a bit gusty in the afternoon. There is the chance for a passing shower in eastern Kentucky and very close to our neighboring southwest Virginia counties.

Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow night. Mild and mainly dry.

Late Week Showers/Few StormsMostly cloudy skies Thursday and breezy southwesterly winds, if not higher in the mountains. One more warm day with highs between 82 and 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities. It really depends on how quickly our next weather maker moves in. A few thundershowers as early as mid to late afternoon in our western communities. We have a much better chance of rain and a few storms Thursday night into Friday morning.

The rain coverage should slowly decrease later in the day Friday. Cloudy skies become partly sunny late. Cooler and still breezy as winds shift more northwesterly. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. As we clear out Friday night, we cool off. It will be a little chilly early Saturday with lows between 40 and 42 degrees. There could be some patchy frost in the mountains and in wind protected areas.

Drier Start to the WeekendSunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday.

More clouds possible Sunday with a slight chance of rain. Frost is possible early before highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Next WeekWe warm up even more early next week with an increased chance in showers and even some thunderstorms.