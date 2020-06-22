Storm Team 11: Very warm Monday with another chance for storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day!

Scattered showers still possible through the overnight hours. The low near 63 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds for Monday. While the first half of the day is pretty quiet, we have the potential for more late day sporadic storms continuing into the evening. There is a 40% chance of rain. Warm and humid with a high of 86 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Monday night with a 50% chance of rain through the overnight hours.



Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with waves of showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a 70% chance of rain, heavy at times. The high at 81 degrees.



We’ll likely stay on the unsettled side into much of Wednesday as a system swings through. Other than an outside chance of a shower, it looks mainly dry Thursday and Friday.



Have a great week!