Storm Team 11: Very warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the holiday weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Partly sunny skies on tap for this Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up as we go throughout the afternoon and early evening. There is a 40% rain chance. The high near 85 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies tonight with an isolated thundershower possible. The low near 61 degrees.
A mix of sun and clouds for Memorial Day. There is a 50% chance of hit or miss showers and storms, especially starting around noon and continuing through the evening. A high of 83 degrees.
While we may see spotty showers Tuesday and even Wednesday, it also may be on the cloudy side with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Have a safe Memorial Day weekend!