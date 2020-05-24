Storm Team 11: Very warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the holiday weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 23, 2020

A few thunderstorms could linger into tonight. Patchy fog possible late. The low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies expected Sunday with pop up storms especially during the afternoon and early evening. There is a 40 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high at 84 degrees.

After an evening shower or storm Sunday night, it should be quiet with a low of 61 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds coming our way for Memorial Day with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms in the cards so have some inside plans ready just in case. We'll top out around 83 degrees.

It looks like we could have a few less storms Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great night!