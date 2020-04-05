Storm Team 11: Very mild first half of the week with increasing rain chances

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, April 5, 2020



After a pretty nice weekend, we’ll have passing clouds and comfortable conditions tonight with a low of 49 degrees.



Times of sun and clouds for Monday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm starting after noon. There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain so most will not see a drop of rain. The high near 75 degrees.



Increasing clouds Monday night with a stray shower not out of the question. The low at 52 degrees.



More clouds than sun for Tuesday with a better chance of rain given the scattered nature of the showers. Thunderstorms are also possible and one or two could be strong or severe. The high at 73 degrees.



Areas of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday morning. It turns quite a bit cooler after that Friday and Saturday.



Showers possibly return in spots by Easter Sunday so stay tuned.