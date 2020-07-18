Storm Team 11: Very hot and humid this weekend with a few storms around

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Good afternoon! If you like the heat and humidity, you’ll love the weekend!



Partly cloudy skies for the rest of today. Hot and humid with a high of 93 degrees. If we hit 93, we’ll tie the record high for the date. A few spotty storms are expected. There is a 30% chance of rain.

Partly cloudy tonight with a few evening storms around. The low at 70 degrees.

Sunny to partly cloudy Sunday. More near record heat isn’t out of the question with a high near 93 degrees. The record for the date is 95 degrees. Sporadic afternoon and evening showers and storms around. There is a 40% chance of rain.



The heat beat continues Monday as we start to add in a few extra storms each day. Rain chances look to be around 50 to 60% for much of the work week ahead. Eventually that should give us a break from the 90s toward mid week.