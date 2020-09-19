Storm Team 11: Very fall-like weekend ahead

Good morning,



Today clouds will still be around, but more sunshine moves in. Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity and a high near 72 degrees.



Overnight, skies turn mostly clear. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the mid 40s for Tri-Cities and even 30s for highest elevations.



Tomorrow will be filled with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for Tri-Cities and upper 60s for mountains.



The dry and cool trend continues into your next work week, with a very gradual rise in temperatures. Highs will remain in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.