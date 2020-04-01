Storm Team 11: Very cool with stubborn clouds, Showers in spots

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures overnight with rain showers in the lower elevations and light snow in highest elevations mainly above 4,000 feet. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a slight chance of rain showers in the lower elevations and light snow showers in the mountains through the early morning hours. It will be chilly with a high near 52 for the Tri-Cities. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30's and low to mid 40's.