Storm Team 11: Very cold tonight with frost and freezing fog possible early Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, February 7, 2021



After the burst of snow early this morning in spots, skies will continue to clear out tonight and it will be very cold. We’ll have lows in the teens where there’s a good snowpack mainly across southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. A low around 20 to 22 degrees in the Tri-Cities. There may be some frost and freezing fog Monday morning. That just means the moisture will condense onto surfaces like trees, windshields and overpasses so just be aware of slick spots.



Plenty of sunshine though Monday and a light southeast wind will carry our high in the Tri-Cities to around 50 to 52 degrees, 40s in southwest Virginia and the high country where the cooler air will try to hang on longer.



Partly to mostly cloudy Monday night as clouds start to increase ahead of our next weak weather maker. Not as cold with a low of 34 degrees.



That leads to more clouds than sunshine Tuesday. A slight chance of a shower mainly north of the Tri-Cities but most of it probably won’t reach the ground. There may be a few sleet pellets in the highest elevations. A high of 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities with 40s again in the mountains.



Mainly cloudy skies Wednesday with another day of 50s very possible.



Scattered showers may start moving in Wednesday night. It looks like we have a better chance of rain Thursday, heavy at times, with perhaps an inch or more of rain. Stay tuned.

As for the very cold air we’ve been talking about coming since the beginning of the month. It continues to get pushed back. For now, we’re thinking it starts moving in next weekend. Snow is possible part of next weekend, but lots can change.