Storm Team 11: Very chilly overnight – not far from the record low early Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Clear skies tonight and very chilly for September standards. Most of us early Monday will be a couple degrees cooler than Sunday morning. Forecast lows in the mid to upper 30s in the mountains with patchy frost possible there and a low of 41 degrees in the Tri-Cities. That would put us a couple degrees away from the record low of 39 degrees for September 21 set in 2006.



Wall to wall sunshine returns Monday with a continued fall feel. A high of 73 degrees with 60s in the mountains.



Starry skies with another real chilly night. The low at 42 degrees in the Tri-Cities while the higher elevations again dip into the upper 30s.



Mostly sunny for Tuesday with some high clouds rolling in, especially later in the day. Still nice and dry. Fall officially begins at 9:31 AM. The high around 74 degrees.



Temperatures will overall continue to moderate the rest of the week, especially the overnight lows as they climb in the 50s starting Thursday morning. Highs approach 80 degrees next weekend.



There is a slight rain chances as of now starting Thursday with increasing rain chances late week and next weekend as humidity levels go up.

Have a great week!