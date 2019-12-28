Storm Team 11: Unusual warm stretch continues through the weekend followed by rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mainly cloudy tonight with cool and quiet weather. A low of 43 degrees.

The best chance of at least tying a record high this weekend is Sunday.

Sunshine mixed with passing clouds Saturday as we warm up even more. The high near 67 degrees.

More clouds return by Saturday night with only a slight rain chance mainly over the High Country of North Carolina and/or the Cumberland Plateau. The low at 51 degrees.

Warm and dry weather is expected for most of the daylight hours Sunday.

Cloudy, warm and a bit breezy Sunday. Mostly dry during the daytime hours with scattered showers in spots during the afternoon and early evening. There is an 80% chance of rain Sunday but most of that is for the rain expected to arrive after 10 PM as it stands now. Sunday’s forecast high is at 69 degrees, which is near the record high of 70 degrees for December 29.

Heavier and more widespread rain will work in from the west Sunday evening.

Heavy downpours expected Sunday night through early Monday morning. It wouldn’t be surprising if we have a few thunderstorms are well. There could be strong wind gusts in the higher elevations.



As we dry out Monday, temperatures will take a nosedive. We’ll start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s around midnight Monday before dropping into the 50s later in the morning.



It will be colder by New Year’s Eve, but with highs in the 40s and lows near 30 degrees we’re just back to normal for this time of year.

The weather turns colder by New Year’s Eve with near average temperatures.

Have a great weekend!