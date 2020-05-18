Storm Team 11: Unsettled pattern begins today, scattered storms this afternoon into evening

Storm Team 11



Monday, May 18, 2020



Good afternoon!



A start of a rainy pattern begins today. A system will be moving in, and stalling out near the Tri-Cities. This will keep rain chances around for the next week.



Today there is a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be increasing later into the day. One or two of these storms may be on the strong to severe side. The main concerns are the flood threat and potential for some gusty winds within storms. Heavy downpours and slow moving storms may allow for localized flooding. Through Wednesday, 1-3″ inches of rain is likely across the region. High temperatures today will be near 81 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but peeks of sunshine are possible.



Overnight, there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will dip near 52 degrees.



Scattered showers will continue Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s mid week. We will begin to warm back up again beginning Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and return to the 80s this weekend. But we do hold on to some kind of rain chance everyday this week.



Have a great day!