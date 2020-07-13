Storm Team 11: Typical summer warmth Monday before heat builds

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered storms continuing into the overnight in southeast Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia. The low tonight around 65 degrees.

A few showers are possible Monday with clouds in the morning giving way to partly sunny skies. A high of 86 degrees.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday night. Nice and pleasant with a low of 61 degrees.

Mostly sunny, dry and heating up Tuesday with highs approaching 90 degrees.

It looks even hotter and more humid Wednesday with a high of 93 degrees. There could be a stray storm in the mountains. 

We stays pretty hot the rest of the week. A better chance of scattered storms could return toward the end of the week.

