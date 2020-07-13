Storm Team 11: Typical summer warmth Monday before heat builds

Storm Team 11 Forecast:July 12, 2020

Good evening! The overall threat of storms through tonight has gone down especially for east Tennessee and North Carolina. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with the possibility of scattered storms. Those in southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia have the best chance of seeing a stronger storm or two packing gusty winds. The low tonight around 65 degrees.

A few showers are possible Monday with clouds in the morning giving way to partly sunny skies. A high of 86 degrees.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday night. Nice and pleasant with a low of 61 degrees.

Mostly sunny, dry and heating up Tuesday with highs approaching 90 degrees.

It looks even hotter and more humid Wednesday with a high of 93 degrees. There could be a stray storm in the mountains.

We stays pretty hot the rest of the week. A better chance of scattered storms could return toward the end of the week.